Police still searching for Perryville bank robbery suspect two months later

Police in a small central Kentucky community say they’re baffled. Someone robbed a bank and was able to get away.

"It is very frustrating. We are a small town. A close knit community. Everybody knows everybody,” said Perryville Police Chief Parker Hatter.

But no one seems to know who the mystery man in is who pointed a gun at a clerk, demanded thousands of dollars in cash and took off out of the door nearly two months ago. Police recently released new images of the subject in hopes of gathering some more information about the crime.

"Clerk said when he came in he was real quiet, didn't say a whole lot. Said ‘I need the money, give me the money,’” said Hatter.

The tiny town of Perryville only has two banks and most people couldn’t tell you when the last robbery was.

"We are a town of roughly 800 people. This is just something we don't experience at all,” Hatter said.

But just one time is one too many, according to Hatter.

"Every time we drive down the street I have it staring at me in the face. Being the chief of police here, living here it is kind of personal,” said Hatter.

The bank has closed its lobby and only allows transactions in the drive-thru, unless a customer makes an appointment to come inside. Nobody hurt in the robbery.

