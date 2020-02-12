Situation tactical units were called to in Frankfort has been resolved

The situation in Frankfort that had police asking people to avoid an area of the city has been resolved.

Police say a man at home in the area of Tracy Court at Holmes St. called them for help, but when officers showed up he didn’t want to cooperate with them.

Police say the man was also making some threats, so, as a precaution, the tactical unit and a crisis negotiation team were called in.

We're told the situation was then quickly resolved and no one was hurt.

Police say the man is now receiving medical attention.