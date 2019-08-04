Police respond to multiple crashes on Bluegrass Parkway

Law enforcement are on the scene of three crashes along the Bluegrass Parkway near the Mercer/Anderson County line.

State police tell WKYT that Lawrenceburg police are working two crashes, and Mercer County deputies are working the other.

Law enforcement officers are still on the scene of the most serious crash. It involved one semi and two passenger vehicles. Two people in one vehicle were flown to UK Hospital in critical condition, police said. The people in the other two vehicles were not seriously hurt.

Photos taken by former state representative Sara Beth Gregory show two helicopters that landed on the parkway.

The westbound lanes are open. The eastbound lanes remain blocked as officials reconstruct the crash scenes.