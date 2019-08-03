Political sparks fly at Fancy Farm picnic

The annual Fancy Farm Picnic started simply as a church picnic 139 years ago. Since then, however, it’s become Kentucky’s signature political event, and is a major fundraiser for the St. Jerome Catholic Church in Graves County.

Photos: Phil Pendleton/WKYT

Planning for a picnic that attracts 10,000 to Graves County requires months of work in advance. People attending to rub elbows with politicians and the politically minded also start in advance, with this year’s attendees taking their seats more than 5 hours before the first words were spoken from the stage.

The Fancy Farm Picnic attracts both fresh faces, and regulars to its annual event. A family from Flatwoods, for example, drove 6 hours to attend their first Fancy Farm.

“Just the tradition. Being a part of something historic, is great for our families,” says Gray Tomblyn.

Others are veterans of the picnic. They’ve attended the event for decades and would never dream of missing it.

“We have all kinds of good times. People used to dress up like Abraham Lincoln, they used to parade across the stage, they stopped that. All kinds of antics throughout the years,” says Vicki Sharpe.

Political issues are drive a lot of people to attend, and disagreements are part and parcel of the experience. One thing nearly everyone can agree on: the food is some of the best you’ll find anywhere.

After hours of waiting, however, the main event finally arrived with the candidates hoping to say just the right thing for the crowd of thousands.

“We have the lowest unemployment, more people working, more goods and services than ever in the history of Kentucky,” said Governor Matt Bevin, who is running for re-election on the Republican ticket.

“It’s wrong when Matt Bevin attacks teachers, he’s the single biggest threat to public education, I selected one as my running mate," said Andy Beshear, the Democrat running against Bevin.

People say you can’t necessarily win at Fancy Farm, but what you say could cause a lot of damage to the fall campaign. The impact of this year’s event will be seen in the months to come.

