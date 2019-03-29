‘Pollen anyone?’: Helicopter kicks up massive cloud in flyover

There’s nothing quite like spring to get noses sniffling and eyes watering.

Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources made the pollen problem painfully evident this week when it released a video of one of its helicopters flying over a pine forest, kicking up massive clouds of it.

Sometimes the pollen seems like it’s everywhere, coating everything in a yellowy-green mess.

“Pollen anyone? Check out the pollen wave stirred up by a prescribed burn helicopter,” the department posted on Facebook.

Thanks a lot, guys.

