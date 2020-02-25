Polls open for special elections in Kentucky

Voters are heading to the polls to fill two seats in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

Both seats belonged to lawmakers who resigned to fill roles in Governor Andy Beshear's administration.

Voters in Rowan, Elliott, and Lewis Counties are voting to replace Rocky Adkins. He is serving Governor Beshear as Senior Advisor.

Republican Richard White and Democrat Bill Redwine hope are competing for Adkins' seat.

Campbell County voters will choose between Democrat Rachel Roberts and Republican Mary Jo Wedding to fill a spot left by Dennis Keene.

Keene is now serving as commissioner of the Department for Local Government.