Polls open in Kentucky's general election

Voting is underway in Kentucky's statewide 2019 general election.

Polls will be open until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone in line when the polls closed will be allowed to vote. Polls tend to be busiest during the morning and evening rush hours and at lunchtime.

Unless a poll worker knows you personally, voters will need a driver's license, social security card, credit card or other forms of identification with both a picture and signature in order to cast a ballot.

You can check your registration, find your polling place and view a sample ballot at GoVoteKy.com.

If you suspect voter fraud, call the Attorney General's election fraud hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE. You may also address issues with your precinct election officers, your county clerk, or the State Board of Elections at 502-573-7100.

