Polls open in Kentucky's general election

Civil rights groups like the ACLU argued the state of Florida is violating the U.S. Constitution by barring voting rights restoration to those who cannot afford to pay. (MGN)
By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Voting is underway in Kentucky's statewide 2019 general election.

Polls will be open until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone in line when the polls closed will be allowed to vote. Polls tend to be busiest during the morning and evening rush hours and at lunchtime.

Unless a poll worker knows you personally, voters will need a driver's license, social security card, credit card or other forms of identification with both a picture and signature in order to cast a ballot.

You can check your registration, find your polling place and view a sample ballot at GoVoteKy.com.

If you suspect voter fraud, call the Attorney General's election fraud hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE. You may also address issues with your precinct election officers, your county clerk, or the State Board of Elections at 502-573-7100.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus