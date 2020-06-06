Pools stay closed, trails open for summer amid pandemic

As pools in Lexington- Fayette County stay closed for the summer amid the global pandemic, local parks and sanctuaries are gearing up for busier trails.

Raves Run Nature Sanctuary opened to the public more than a month ago and is now working on expanding their house so hikers can enjoy the outdoors at cooler parts of the evenings.

Before you and your family head out for a hike, you must register online to reserve a spot so the park does not become over crowded with guests.

The park is also opening camps for children at the end of June. Camps will run five weeks total and each child will have to register to attend one week only. Workers say children will be selected on a lottery bases to limit how many people are in camp groups.

