Popular Lexington bar ‘Cosmic Charlie’s’ closing doors

A Facebook post from a popular bar and performance space in Lexington says they will be closing their doors for good.

The establishment will reportedly permanently close on May 31.

Over the last decade, the venue was known for hosting concerts including artists like Sturgill Simpson and Mac Miller. It also served as a place where local artists could perform.

Cosmic Charlie’s has existed at a number of different places, but the establishmient's llatest home was on Loudon Avenue.

The bar is the first Lexington concert venue to close since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

