Popular Powell County sites drenched in floodwater; couple rescued from home

People in Powell County are cleaning up from Thursday night's flooding, including one couple who had to be rescued from rising waters.

Photo: WKYT/Nick Oliver

The couple living in the home say the creek sits right behind their house and rose at a speed they had never seen. From 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., they estimate four feet of water was covering their yard and began creeping toward their home.

A short time later, they made a call to 911 and were rescued.

The yard, which used to be covered in summer flowers and a vegetable garden is now clotted with debris and other people’s belongings.

Homeowner Josephine Lane tells WKYT, “25 years ago, the creek came up and it got bad, but it has never been this deep or gotten into our house or taken anything away like this.”

Other neighbors weren't so lucky with water coming inside their home, many saying the creek has never seen these levels, therefore they don't have flood insurance.

Meanwhile, other popular sites in Powell County faced flooding Thursday. The lot surrounding Miguel’s Pizza was covered with several inches of water, and cars could be seen halfway submerged in the parking lot of the Li’l Abner Motel.