Pork, politics and protests at Kentucky State Fair ham breakfast

Protestors are expected Thursday at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville.

Around 1,500 people are expected to attend the breakfast, which showcases the best of Kentucky agriculture.

The Kentucky State Fair Champion Country Ham will be auctioned off at the event.

Outside of the breakfast, members of the Fairness Campaign plan to protest. The group released a video on Wednesday calling on Kentucky Farm Bureau to "stop the hate."

Organizers claim Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance customers are charged a fee that enrolls them as members of the company's 501(c)4 lobbying arm.

The Fairness Campaign claims policies supported by the lobbying group are outlines in a policy book which lawmakers receive, but not policyholders.

The campaign says the policy book calls for only recognizing marriages between a man and a woman, opposing teacher strikes, and random drug testing for anyone receiving government welfare.

In a statement to WKYT, Kentucky Farm Bureau says it is member-driven, "and therefore our policies reflect our membership and Kentucky's rural communities." The statement went on to say "we do not apologize for our democratic, grassroots process..."

Over the last 56 years, the ham breakfast and auction has raised nearly $13 million for Kentucky charities and nonprofit organizations.

