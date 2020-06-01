Positive, encouraging moments during Lexington protests give many hope

There has been no shortage of violence following the deaths of unarmed black Americans.

In stark contrast to some of the violent scenes in the nation, Lexington proved that protests can be both powerful and peaceful.

Instead of looking at one another as adversaries, activists and officers started forging the bonds of friendship. In the place of chants, cheers rang out over a few light-hearted games of rock-paper-scissors.

Memorable Moments | Lexington protesters play rock paper scissors and hug officers from @lexkypolice ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qtCxAEU1k2 — Robert Thomas WKYT (@RobertWKYT) June 1, 2020

Instead of a staredown, the two groups embraced. An act that's been put into perspective as of late, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, the most precious gifts often come in small packages or in this case small gestures.

This weekend’s protests in Lexington were peaceful, and for that we are incredibly thankful.



Law enforcement still has a long way to go in earning trust. We are committed to working with residents, building relationships, and keeping this community we love safe. #lexingtonky pic.twitter.com/1FXnQt8IXb — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) June 1, 2020

Protesters and police shaking hands while defending their beliefs, their rights and their communities.

Lexington police say there were no arrests and no injuries during protests over the weekend.