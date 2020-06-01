Positive, encouraging moments during Lexington protests give many hope

There has been no shortage of violence following the deaths of unarmed black Americans. In stark contrast to some of the violent scenes in the nation, Lexington proved that protests can be both powerful and peaceful. (WKYT)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 1:55 PM, Jun 01, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There has been no shortage of violence following the deaths of unarmed black Americans.

In stark contrast to some of the violent scenes in the nation, Lexington proved that protests can be both powerful and peaceful.

Instead of looking at one another as adversaries, activists and officers started forging the bonds of friendship. In the place of chants, cheers rang out over a few light-hearted games of rock-paper-scissors.


Instead of a staredown, the two groups embraced. An act that's been put into perspective as of late, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, the most precious gifts often come in small packages or in this case small gestures.


Protesters and police shaking hands while defending their beliefs, their rights and their communities.

Lexington police say there were no arrests and no injuries during protests over the weekend.

 