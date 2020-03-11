Possible case of COVID-19 discovered in Rowan County

A new possible case of the COVID-19 coronavirus was discovered in Rowan County.

Doctors at St. Claire Regional Medical Center say the patient is being monitored by the state health department.

They tell us it was out of an overabundance of caution that they decided to report a possible COVID19 case to the state health department.

"We identify patients that might be at risk and the most important thing we do is isolate them from others to a reasonable point and we protect our staff, and that's essentially what we did," Dr. William Melahn said.

That patient came into the hospital with what Dr. Melahn called "fairly typical respiratory symptoms for this time of year." Those symptoms are similar to what the COVID19 virus show.

"Fever, cough, and shortness of breath," Dr. Melahn said. "Those are the main symptoms. It's a respiratory virus so it could look like a common cold. In a vast majority of patients, it is a common cold and in some patients, it can look more flu-like with cough and lung symptoms like shortness of breath."

The patient was transferred to another medical center Tuesday night for routine reasons unrelated to the virus.

The state health department is handling testing for the COVID-19 virus.

Officials tell us they followed the CDC's recommendations to the letter on Tuesday night to keep all of their patients, staff, and visitors safe.