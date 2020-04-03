Potential tourists to Lake Cumberland encouraged to postpone trips

People in Pulaski County are hoping not to see tourists at Lake Cumberland, at least for a little while.

Some people will still be coming by, however, but for a different reason.

Michelle Allen from the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB,) says many people actually own homes in the area, and they’re visiting as they would regularly.

Governor Andy Beshear issued a state order this week, saying anyone who travels from out of state will have to self-quarantine.

Allen says some people who are in the area now are there specifically so they can isolate themselves, and they would rather do it at their lake houses.

In response, the tourism department is shifting its approach for people who aren’t familiar with Kentucky’s guidelines.

“Come to Lake Cumberland, but when we’re ready,” says Allen. “Don’t cancel your trip, just postpone your trip. We are sending out a blog that says things that you can do outdoors but please follow the CDC rules. We’re also telling people about our local eateries and things that you can do curbside. So we’re really trying to promote our local businesses.”

When it comes to events planned on the lake this summer, organizers say they’re taking it week by week, hoping their crisis will be over by then.

Allen says the official start of the boating season is usually Memorial Day weekend. As of now, there aren’t any restrictions that would affect it. Things could change, however, as the date approaches.

