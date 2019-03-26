Pothole problems being patched in Lexington

Road crews in Lexington are taking advantage of the spring weather and sunshine to patch up some of the city’s potholes.

Officials with Lexington Streets and Roads say their agency fixes around 6,000 potholes in the city each year. To report a pothole, you can contact LexCall at 311. Once reported, that pothole will be added onto the list of ones to be repaired.

"We probably average around 20 to 25 work orders per day, and typically it takes us about 48 hours to get to the actual pothole,” said Owen Cowherd of Lexington Streets and Roads.

For the time being, road crews in Lexington will be using a temporary mix, called a cold mix, to fill potholes until the asphalt plant opens up.