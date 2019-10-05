Pounds of drugs seized, 2 arrested in Marshall Co. trafficking investigation

An undercover drug trafficking investigation conducted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office netted two arrests last Saturday.

Detectives say they were able to arrange a large delivery of drugs to the Marshall County area as part of the investigation.

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, officials say a vehicle being driven by 37-year-old Joshua A. Grisso was stopped approaching the Marshall County line.

Inside the vehicle, investigators found over 25 pounds of marijuana, over one pound of methamphetamine, more than 50 marijuana wax containers, and various other drugs and pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Grisso and his passenger, 27-year-old Jamie Atwoon were both arrested.

Both face multiple trafficking and possession charges. They were sent to the McCracken County Jail.

