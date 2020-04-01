Powell Co. officials trying to limit out-of-towners

Despite many cities asking people to stay inside, the people who live near the Red River Gorge tell WKYT they’ve seen a surge in people from out of town in the past few weeks.

The crowds have been so big the Judge-Executive in Powell County, James Anderson, has issued an order to try to discourage people from coming into the area.

The order states it’s trying to protect the people of Powell County and ensure they aren’t attracting unnecessary additional traffic into the state.

It closes trails and trailheads on state property and in state parks. That will impact Natural Bridge state park. It also closes state parking lots, with the exception of Hemlock Lodge, and asks business owners to keep people from congregating.

One of the owners of a cabin rental company in neighboring Wolfe County tells WKYT they want to remind people that, like hotels, private cabins and vacation homes are still up for rent.

He said a week in the woods in the middle of a pandemic is pretty appealing to some people.

But Anderson says he’s worried about the stops those guests might make on their way into the area.

“Other than where they are stopping, hopefully, if they are getting a cabin and staying there at this point that hadn’t been something we’ve identified,” says Anderson. “Same thing with their campgrounds. so long as they come and stay there and don’t migrate out, it’s not as big a risk as what we are saying and some of the other issues we were having at the trailheads and such.

Anderson says another benefit to reducing those crowds is limiting the strain and potential exposure to rescue crews. He says the fewer people on the trails, the lower chance of a rescuer getting exposed to COVID-19, or of them having to use up any personal protective equipment.

