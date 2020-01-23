Driver arrested after chase through Powell County

Officers have arrested a Campton man after a chase through Powell County.

Deputies said Foxie Feltner refused to pull over for a traffic stop on the Mountain Parkway. Feltner took exit 22 into Stanton, and more law enforcement agencies were called to assist.

Feltner started speeding toward Main Street after taking a dead end. Officers tried to block him, but he drove off the road.

Feltner's vehicle nearly hit the officers trying to block his path.

Deputies said Feltner then got back on the Mountain Parkway. Officers chased him for about two miles, until Feltner lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.

Officers arrested Feltner after the crash. At this time, it is unclear what charges he may be facing.