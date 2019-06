The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a highway in Powell County is shut down following a deadly crash.

Crews are at the scene of the crash, which is between mile markers 8 and 9 on Ky. 213 at the Boone Creek intersection just north of downtown Stanton.

Drivers will need to use Ky. 615 (Paint Creek Road) while the crash is under investigation.

It is unknown how long it will take before crews can reopen the road.