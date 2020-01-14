Powell County joins dozens as latest Second Amendment sanctuary county

Tuesday alone more than 25 Fiscal Courts voted for their counties to reaffirm their beliefs to bear arms – Powell County was one of those counties.

The Powell County Fiscal Court voted unanimously to become the latest of over 60 counties to become a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

The symbolic measure works as a platform county members stand on to defend their rights if any laws would impede on their right to own firearms.

The Fiscal Court usually meets in a smaller room but with a room-full showing up, leaders chose to hold the meeting inside a courtroom down the hall.

"What this resolution says is us, the people of Powell County, will have no more," said one man during public comment. "Today when we find rights and civil liberties threatened, it not only becomes an obligation, it becomes a civic and moral duty.”

Powell County Judge Executive James Anderson says whether you agree with the movement or not, he believes this has played a vital role in community members understanding and becoming active in their local government.

“When you see citizens get engaged or involved I appreciate that and I wish there was more engagement on a lot of other issues,” said Anderson. “It's nice to see the excitement, passion, and attention this item has got."

Many during the meeting said they hope their voices only get louder. They say their mission is to have their Second Amendment beliefs carry on to lawmakers in Frankfort and Washington D.C.

Kentucky United, the Facebook group that started the movement, now has nearly 85,000 members in every county.

