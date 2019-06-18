Family members ask for help after elderly Powell County woman loses home in mudslide

A Powell County woman, whose home was severely damaged in a mudslide Monday, is out of the hospital and recovering. Bonnie Bowen, 90, of Stanton was sleeping when the mudslide tore through her North Bend Road home.

Bonnie Bowen, 90, of Stanton Kentucky, is recovering from a mudslide which destroyed her home. (WKYT)

The mudslide destroyed the home, but not her spirits. Family members say the happy demeanor Bowen showed after the rescue demonstrates the type of person she is.

"Me always trying to get Bonnie to smile every day was my main goal when she walked through the door, you know." said Jonathan Skidmore, Bowen's grandnephew.

The rescue operation took 14 different agencies and more than 50 people, who worked for four hours to free Bowen. She is now staying with family, hoping to quickly get back on her feet.

Not much remains of the home, except the UK sign, which was untouched by the slide. Now Bowen will have to start over, and the family is asking the community for help.

"She has had a very difficult time the past couple years, losing both of her children, and now her home. So anything anyone can do to help, help out Bonnie, would be great." said Skidmore.

Family members say they will collect any donations at Rogers Hardware, where Bowen worked for 50 years and several family members continue to work.

Officials say the ground continues to move, and the area is at risk of facing another mudslide. North Bend Road will remain closed, but the emergency management director says crews will return on Thursday to assess the situation. Crews will determine if the road can be re-opened at that point, but officials say it does not seem likely.