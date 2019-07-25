Powell County nursing home hosts senior prom

A group of seniors in Powell County are rolling into prom in style. Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has been hosting senior prom for its residents for the past four years.

Administrator Rachael Burchett says it’s a special night for some very special people. “It’s a night that they can just let loose, enjoy, and be young again. They like to dance and to dress up. So this is just a day to let them feel as glamorous as they are."

The night includes food, dancing, and of course a prom king and queen.

Organizers say not only is the prom fun, it’s also therapeutic.

"It really helps with their moods and it gets everybody to be social. It’s a nursing home and nursing homes kind of have bad reviews. We just want people to know that nursing homes aren't bad and this is what it's all about," Courtney Willoughby explains.

About 60 of the 80 residents at the nursing home came to this year's prom, but they're not the only ones enjoying the night; their family and friends also got to join the fun.

These seniors prove that you’re never too old to have fun!