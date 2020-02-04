Powell County principal honored for saving a student

First responders were honored for their heroism and leadership during Tuesday's basketball game, but one hero on the sidelines was given an award he wasn't expecting.

On Nov. 22, 2019, Principal Doug Brewer was the first responder for a student at Powell County High School.

"I was in the lunchroom doing lunch duty and I saw some students that at first, I thought, might be a fight, so I rushed over," Brewer said.

He then performed the Heimlich Maneuver on the student, dislodging the food in their throat. School resource officer Mike Townsend said it was determined the student had stopped breathing when they choked.

"We feel like he probably saved the kid's life," Townsend said.

Brewer remembers the entire incident only lasting three or four seconds.

"Afterwards, he was cutting up and laughing," Brewer said.

After the close call, some of Powell County's finest came together to hatch a plan. They said the person in the room who deserves the award most is the one who treats the students like his own children.