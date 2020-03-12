Power outage leads to injury crash in Lexington

Lexington police investigated a Thursday morning crash that officers said was caused by a power outage.

The crash happened around 5:45, shortly after Kentucky Utilities reported a major power outage that impacted nearly 4,000 customers in the East End and northside of town.

The traffic lights at North Broadway and West Sixth Street were among several traffic lights that were impacted by the outage.

Police said a driver headed inbound on North Broadway stopped at West Sixth Street and treated the intersection as a four-way stop.

As the driver was going through the intersection, police said another driver on West Sixth Street did not stop, t-boning the other car.

Two people in the car that was on North Broadway were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Power was restored around 6:35 a.m.

