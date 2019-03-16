Powerball draws numbers in nearly half-billion jackpot

The winning numbers in Powerball’s $495 million drawing are 67, 30, 34, 39, 53 and the Powerball is 11.

It’s the eighth-largest jackpot in the game’s history, and the largest this year. If no one has a winning ticket, the jackpot will roll over to Wednesday.

The lottery is still looking for its first jackpot winner of 2019 because no one matched all six of the winning numbers drawn last Wednesday night.

A jackpot winner needs to match numbers on all five white balls and the Powerball. The white balls are numbered 1 through 69 and the Powerball is numbered 1 through 26.

Two tickets in New York matched the five white balls but not the Powerball to win $1 million, according to a lottery press release. One ticket in Florida matched the five white balls and included the Power Play option, which raised the prize to $2 million.

There are other ways to win. You can get a hundred bucks by matching either four white balls or three white balls and the Powerball, and if you match four white balls plus the Powerball you’d get $50,000.

Statistically, you only have a one in 292.2 million chance of winning the big prize. But if you were to beat the long odds and hit the jackpot, you’d have an important decision to make: cash or annuity.

Taking the cash up front in Saturday’s drawing would get you about $300 million (before taxes), while an annuity would get you the full $495 million (also, before taxes) in installments across 30 years.

