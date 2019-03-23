Powerball numbers drawn for estimated $625M jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The winning numbers have been drawn for the estimated $625 million Powerball game.

The numbers picked in Saturday night's drawing are 24, 25, 52, 60 and 66, with a Powerball of 5. It's not immediately clear if there is a winner for what would be the seventh-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever.

The estimated lump sum payout on $625 million would be $380.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning are roughly 1 in 292.2 million.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since the day after Christmas. Twenty-four drawings since then have failed to produce a winner.

The buyers of three tickets shared the country's largest jackpot. It was a nearly $1.59 billion Powerball prize drawn on Jan. 13, 2016. A South Carolina purchaser won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That was the nation's second-largest lottery prize ever.

