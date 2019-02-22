Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits eastern Ecuador

The U.S. Geological Survey says a very powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake has struck eastern Ecuador close to its border with Peru.

MGN Online

The USGS said Friday morning's quake was near the town of Montalvo, Ecuador, at a depth of 132 kilometers (82 miles), nearly 17 kilometers (10 miles) south of the town of Montalvo.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

