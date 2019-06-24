Powerful storm strikes Owsley County

A powerful storm struck Owsley County on Monday. The storm left a line of destruction in its path.

A home in Owsley County was damaged by a fallen tree.

The Owsley County Sheriff’s Office says two houses were damaged by fallen trees.

One of those trees also took down a power line before falling on Roy Noble’s home. He says he isn’t sure how much damage was done.

While no injuries were reported, but hundreds of people along HWY 11 were left without power.

Jerrie Sandlin says she sat outside for hours while waiting for her electricity to come back. “Electricity is bad enough, but when you don't have a phone either it's even worse."

Crews are now working to restore power, clean debris, and save homes like Noble’s.

For Deputy Jacob Addison, it's not just about cleaning up after the storm, it’s about saving this community.

"I grew up in this community, born and raised here. It's just a way to give back,” he says. “I'm just proud to be in my hometown and help when I can."

