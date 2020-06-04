Prayer Rally for Interracial Healing planned tonight at Lexington church

Faith leaders in Lexington have been stepping out of their pulpits to promote peace and healing during this time of unrest.

Thursday night St. Peter Claver Catholic Church is expecting their front yard to be full of people here to pray for healing. (WKYT)

Faith leaders have been marching with protesters and are now holding a prayer rally.

Thursday night St. Peter Claver Catholic Church is expecting their front yard to be full of people here to pray for healing.

As protests continue across the nation in response to racial injustice and police brutality faith leaders in Lexington are figuring out what they can do to show support and to keep the peace.

Clergy members from all denominations have been marching with protesters this week, and now a prayer rally that's scheduled for tonight.

“We all agree that everyone should be treated with the dignity that God has given us all made in his image and likeness and that we agree that we will continue to remain silent no more, silence is not an option for us as we move forward as a nation,” said Father Norman Fischer.

Everyone is invited to the rally that starts at 7:00 p.m. Those who attend are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

If it is raining when the rally is supposed to get started Father Fischer says the speakers will continue inside the church as their message is streamed on Facebook Live.