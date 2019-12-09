Pre-filed bill focuses on mental health training across Kentucky

Some Kentucky lawmakers are pushing for more mental health training across the commonwealth.

Rep. Kim Moser, R-Taylor Mill, has pre-filed legislation that would create the Kentucky Mental Health First Aid Training Program.

Moser serves as the chair of the House Committee on Health and Family Services and has a background in nursing. She believes training is critical to safely and effectively care for someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to the United Health Foundation, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in Kentucky and the second leading cause of death for people ages 15 to 34.

Studies also show a higher risk of substance abuse among those living with mental illness.

“Individuals suffering from mental illness are more likely to be justice-involved. We have a huge number of incarcerated folks who are essentially being housed in jail because they haven’t got treatment early," said Rep. Moser.

People who go through the program will be trained on how to identify and assist those who may have a mental illness, substance use disorder, or may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

State health leaders praised the program, saying it could help reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.

The training is geared towards anyone, but first responders, educators, faith leaders, and social workers will be encouraged to participate.

If it passes through the legislative session, the program will be administered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. It will be paid for through state and federal appropriations, grants, and private donations.

The 2020 legislative session will convene Jan. 7.