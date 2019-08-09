Prefiled bill looks to require school bus stop sign cameras

A prefiled bill in the Kentucky House looks to require all school buses to have stop-arm cameras installed by 2023.

Rep. Robert Goforth, R - East Bernstadt, prefiled the legislation Friday, which would also impose a $200 fine for drivers who disregard a school bus stop sign on a first offense.

Goforth said he is introducing the legislation to combat illegal passing in the state, saying it is a problem in most Kentucky school districts.

We’ve had some of the worst possible tragedies imaginable on Kentucky school buses both in the recent and distant past, and out of those awful occurrences, we’ve learned that we must be proactive in ensuring pupil transportation safety so that we do all in our power to protect precious lives,” Goforth said.

Most superintendents say they are all for an additional safety tool, however are concerned about being stuck with another unfunded mandate.

Goforth suggests districts work with suppliers to lease the equipment and allow the companies to collect a percentage of the fines recovered.