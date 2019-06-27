Pregnant Alabama woman shot, charged with manslaughter in death of fetus

A Pleasant Grove, Ala. woman is facing manslaughter charges after the fetus she was carrying died in a shooting.

Marshae Jones was five months pregnant when she got into a fight with another woman.

Police officers say the woman shot Jones in self-defense and authorities say Jones should have kept her fetus from harm.

Jones was recently indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury. She was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Jefferson County Jail. She bonded out of jail Thursday afternoon.

According to the Associated Press, the woman who shot Jones, Ebony Jemison, was initially charged with manslaughter. The same grand jury declined to indict her after police said an investigation determined Jones started the fight, and Jemison ultimately fired the fatal shot in self-defense.

Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid said at the time of the shooting that "the only true victim" was the fetus, who was unnecessarily brought into a fight and was "dependent on its mother to try to keep it from harm."

The Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney's Office did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Advocates for women's rights expressed outrage.

Lynn Paltrow, executive director of National Advocates for Pregnant Women, said women across the country have been prosecuted for manslaughter or murder for having an abortion or experiencing a miscarriage. She said Alabama currently leads the nation in charging women for crimes related to their pregnancies. She said hundreds have been prosecuted for running afoul of the state's "chemical endangerment of a child" statute by exposing their embryo or fetus to controlled substances.

But this is the first time she's heard of a pregnant woman being charged after getting shot.

"This takes us to a new level of inhumanity and illegality towards pregnant women," Paltrow said. "I can't think of any other circumstance where a person who themselves is a victim of a crime is treated as the criminal."

Jones' arrest also drew criticism from the Yellowhammer Fund, which raises money to help women have access to abortions.

"The state of Alabama has proven yet again that the moment a person becomes pregnant their sole responsibility is to produce a live, healthy baby and that it considers any action a pregnant person takes that might impede in that live birth to be a criminal act," said Amanda Reyes, the group's director.

