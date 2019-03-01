Preliminary estimates put Powell Co. flood damage at nearly $500K

Powell County officials spent part of Friday riding through neighborhoods, and looking for areas needing repair as they attempt to determine the extent of flood damage in the area.

Officials say last week’s storm caused significant damage, especially in the eastern part of the county. The water level for the Red River reached 22 feet, prompting Clay City to declare a state of emergency due to rising waters. Officials say the flooding damaged roads and culverts, and estimate nearly half a million dollars in road repairs.

“We’re still trying to make sure we have everything identified, compiling those estimates and getting the documentation,” says Powell County Judge-Executive James Anderson. “That’s something I think the public needs to be aware of, even in a situation we’re working on, in order to get our funding, we have to get those estimates and that documentation before we can start work to ensure that any funds available to us, we don’t lose because of doing something premature.”

While some repairs are already underway, officials continue to advise the public to contact local city offices to report any flood damage to their property, and to report any damage within the city limits of Clay or Stanton.