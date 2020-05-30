Premier League gets government approval to pursue restart

The Premier League has been given government approval to press ahead with its June 17 restart although players will have to stay apart during goal celebrations and disputes to maintain social distancing.

Further details of the league’s plans for dealing with coronavirus cases have been disclosed with clubs likely to have to play even if they only have 15 fit squad members.

The season was suspended in March but training has resumed in the last two weeks and the government is now willing to allow games without fans if coronavirus prevention protocols are followed by those in stadiums.