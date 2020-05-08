PrepVolleyball Names Kentucky’s Recruiting Class No. 1 in America

PrepVolleyball has named the 2020 signing class for the Kentucky Volleyball team as the No. 1 class in America, the organization announced on Friday. The Wildcats are bringing in five highly-touted players to Lexington for the fall semester looking to defend their back-to-back-to-back Southeastern Conference championships.

Kentucky finished with the top spot in the 2020 rankings, followed by Minnesota, Texas, Wisconsin and Michigan rounding out the top five. It is the first time in program history that Kentucky has been ranked as the top team for a signing class.

More about Kentucky’s 2020 signing class:

Sophie Fischer

Outside Hitter; Fort Mill, South Carolina

Under Armour All-American

Played her club volleyball for Adam Speight and the Carolina Rogue

PrepVolleyball First Team All-American

2018 & 2019 South Carolina state champion

Ranked as the #15 player in the Class of 2020

South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018

Elise Goetzinger

Middle Blocker; Blue Mounds, Wisconsin

Ranked as the No. 27 recruit in the country by PrepVolleyball

Second-Team AVCA Under Armour All-American

First Team All-Conference in 2017, 2018 and 2019

First Team All-State in 2018 and 2019

Achieved 1,400 kills in three years on her varsity team

Also a track athlete, as she was a Regional and Sectional champion in the high jump in 2018

Reagan Rutherford

Opposite/Setter; Missouri City, Texas

Ranked as the No. 10 recruit in the country by PrepVolleyball

First-Team AVCA Under Armour All-American

Senior season was John Turner Adidas All-Tournament and Fraulein Fest All-Tournament

Junior year was the Greater Houston Volleyball Coaches' Association Player of the Year

Texas Volleyball Coaches' Association All-State Team and District Setter of the Year (2018)

State runner's up in 2018 and District champions in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019

Madi Skinner

Outside Hitter; Katy, Texas

Ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the country by PrepVolleyball

Sister of Avery Skinner, a current junior for the Wildcats

PrepVolleyball Top 50 Juniors list member

2019 Girls Junior National Championship All-Tournament Team

2019 AVCA Under Armour Third Team All-American

2019 PrepVolleyball All-American

Riah Walker

Libero; Sarasota, Florida

2016 and 2018 AVCA Under Armour All-American

Max Preps All-American

Member of the PrepVolleyball Class of 2020 Senior Aces list

Broke the Riverview HS record twice with 50 and 67 digs in a single match

Florida All-State Team member

Junior Nationals All-Tournament Team member in 2015 and 2017