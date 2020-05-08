PrepVolleyball Names Kentucky’s Recruiting Class No. 1 in America

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- PrepVolleyball has named the 2020 signing class for the Kentucky Volleyball team as the No. 1 class in America, the organization announced on Friday. The Wildcats are bringing in five highly-touted players to Lexington for the fall semester looking to defend their back-to-back-to-back Southeastern Conference championships.
Kentucky finished with the top spot in the 2020 rankings, followed by Minnesota, Texas, Wisconsin and Michigan rounding out the top five. It is the first time in program history that Kentucky has been ranked as the top team for a signing class.
More about Kentucky’s 2020 signing class:
Sophie Fischer
Outside Hitter; Fort Mill, South Carolina
Under Armour All-American
Played her club volleyball for Adam Speight and the Carolina Rogue
PrepVolleyball First Team All-American
2018 & 2019 South Carolina state champion
Ranked as the #15 player in the Class of 2020
South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018
Elise Goetzinger
Middle Blocker; Blue Mounds, Wisconsin
Ranked as the No. 27 recruit in the country by PrepVolleyball
Second-Team AVCA Under Armour All-American
First Team All-Conference in 2017, 2018 and 2019
First Team All-State in 2018 and 2019
Achieved 1,400 kills in three years on her varsity team
Also a track athlete, as she was a Regional and Sectional champion in the high jump in 2018
Reagan Rutherford
Opposite/Setter; Missouri City, Texas
Ranked as the No. 10 recruit in the country by PrepVolleyball
First-Team AVCA Under Armour All-American
Senior season was John Turner Adidas All-Tournament and Fraulein Fest All-Tournament
Junior year was the Greater Houston Volleyball Coaches' Association Player of the Year
Texas Volleyball Coaches' Association All-State Team and District Setter of the Year (2018)
State runner's up in 2018 and District champions in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019
Madi Skinner
Outside Hitter; Katy, Texas
Ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the country by PrepVolleyball
Sister of Avery Skinner, a current junior for the Wildcats
PrepVolleyball Top 50 Juniors list member
2019 Girls Junior National Championship All-Tournament Team
2019 AVCA Under Armour Third Team All-American
2019 PrepVolleyball All-American
Riah Walker
Libero; Sarasota, Florida
2016 and 2018 AVCA Under Armour All-American
Max Preps All-American
Member of the PrepVolleyball Class of 2020 Senior Aces list
Broke the Riverview HS record twice with 50 and 67 digs in a single match
Florida All-State Team member
Junior Nationals All-Tournament Team member in 2015 and 2017