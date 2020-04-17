President Clinton to join Coach Calipari on 'Coffee with Cal'

President Bill Clinton will join Coach John Calipari on the second episode of the “Coffee with Cal” live series.

Since serving as the 42nd President of the United States, President Clinton has founded the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative to address world problems such as global health. Starting with his roots in church league basketball, President Clinton has remained an avid sports fan.

The series supports No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen, Blessings in a Backpack, Feeding America, and other child-focused COVID-19 relief initiatives administered by The Calipari Foundation.

Episodes stream live on the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience Facebook page: Facebook.com/JohnCalipariFantasyExperience.

The episode with President Clinton and Coach Cal will air on Monday, April 20, at 10:30 a.m. ET.