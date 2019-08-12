President Donald Trump headlining fundraiser for Gov. Bevin in Louisville

President Donald Trump is headlining a fundraiser for Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in Louisville.

The fundraiser will take place Aug. 21. The campaign has not released details about the event.

Bevin's campaign looks to continue to highlight the ties between the governor and the Trump administration. Bevin was with Vice President Mike Pence during a visit in Manchester earlier in August.

Morning Consult's Governor Approval Rankings list Gov. Bevin as the country's most unpopular governor, but Morning Consult's tracking of President Trump's approval in Kentucky shows 55 percent of voters approve of his job performance.

Campaign manager David Paine highlighted Kentucky's low unemployment and cites the leadership of President Trump and Gov. Bevin as key factors.

"The governor looks forward to furthering that partnership as they continue to work together to move Kentucky forward," Paine said.

This story is developing.