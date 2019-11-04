President Donald Trump makes final push for Gov. Bevin during Lexington rally

President Donald Trump arrived in Lexington to speak to thousands inside Rupp Arena in the 11th hour of the Kentucky governor's race.

Trump spoke for about 80 minutes inside the arena known for its college basketball, and the President made sure to get a positive reaction by mentioning the home team.

“It’s great to be here in the home of a group called the Kentucky Wildcats," Trump said. "Ever hear of the Kentucky Wildcats?”

The President spoke mostly about the national issues like the Ukraine scandal and Democrats' impeachment efforts, but his main purpose was to help get his political ally Matt Bevin reelected in a race many say are too close to call against Democratic rival Andy Beshear.

“The job Matt Bevin has done...he’s had to do some things you had to do, and he’s done them unbelievably well, and it’s set you up to be a rocket ship in the future," Trump said.

Trump would call Bevin on stage to speak briefly, and he was met with a warm reception. Bevin remains one of the least popular governors in the country, and while Trump is extremely popular, this is seen by many as a last-minute push to get enthusiasm up for the Republican incumbent.

The rally went mostly without a hitch. Some protesters interrupted the event a couple of times, and they were met with boos from the pro-Trump audience.

Beshear took more of a grassroots approach for his final day of campaigning, as he made several stops in western and central Kentucky before ending his evening in Louisville.