President Donald Trump will be in Lexington to hold a campaign rally on the eve of the Kentucky gubernatorial election.

Trump will be holding a "Keep America Great Rally" at Rupp Arena 7 p.m. Nov. 4.

President Trump's Kentucky visit will likely be a major effort to support Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin's reelection bid. Bevin has frequently used his ties to President Trump as a campaign strategy.

Vice President Mike Pence is also expected to make a separate Kentucky visit.