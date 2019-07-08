President Trump announces Cincinnati campaign rally

President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in Cincinnati.

The President's "Keep America Great" rally will take place 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati.

Vice President Mike Pence will also be present for the event.

This is the fourth time Trump has come to Cincinnati since announcing his candidacy for President in 2015.

Ohio is expected to be a battleground state in 2020. President Trump won Ohio by more than 8 percent in 2016. It was the first time a Republican won Ohio since 2004.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. for general admission.