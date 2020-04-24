President Trump approves KY disaster declaration in connection to February flooding

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in Kentucky and ordered Federal assistance to supplement statewide and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from February 3 to February 29, 2020.

Federal funding is now available to state and local governments, along with certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the extreme weather in the counties of Bell, Boyd, Butler, Clay, Harlan, Henderson, Hickman, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, McCracken, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Union, and Whitley.

Governor Andy Beshear responded to the announcement, saying, "We are thankful to receive this declaration to further assist Kentucky counties impacted by the widespread severe weather and historical flooding earlier this year. This declaration comes at a time when we are all fighting against COVID-19, and whether we are working to repair and rebuild from flooding or the impact of this virus, I know as Kentuckians we will get through this and we will get through this together.”

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire Commonwealth.