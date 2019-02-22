President Trump nominates Kelly Knight Craft, Kentucky native, as next UN Ambassador

President Donald Trump has nominated Kentucky native Kelly Knight Craft as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Craft currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Canada.

"Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level. Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family!" Trump tweeted.

Craft was born in Lexington and lived in Glasgow during her childhood. She graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1984 where she once served on the Board of Trustees.

“The President made an exceptional choice for this critical post. Kelly Craft is a strong advocate for American interests and will be a powerful representative of our great nation at the U.N.," Sen. Mitch McConnell said. "She has a long record of service to her state and the nation and I’m confident she will continue to serve with distinction as America’s voice to the world at the United Nations. I was proud to recommend this remarkable Kentuckian to President Trump.”

Craft's husband is Kentucky native and coal businessman Joe Craft.