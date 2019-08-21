President Trump speaks at AMVETS event in Louisville

President Donald Trump is speaking at the AMVETS 75th National Convention at the Galt House in Louisville.

President Trump speaks at the annual AMVETS convention in Louisville. (Pool)

Trump's Kentucky visit will also include a fundraising stop for Gov. Matt Bevin as is facing Democratic nominee Andy Beshear in November's gubernatorial election.

The nonpartisan veterans' service organization, also known as American Veterans, says Trump is expected to discuss suicide prevention and access to health care, along with education and other issues of concern to veterans.

More than 2,500 military veterans are estimated to be at the event.