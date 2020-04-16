President Trump taps Sen. Rand Paul for task force on reopening economy

A release from the office of U.S. Senator Rand Paul states that President Donald Trump has appointed the senator to a congressional task force that will consider the safest ways and best timing to reopen the American economy.

“I am pleased to be joining the bipartisan task force on reopening the economy. Together with President Trump, we will get this economy roaring once again. We need to let Americans get safely back to work and bring prosperity to this nation anew,” said Paul.

The release closes saying that while Paul has been instrumental in allocating PPE during the pandemic, he has also been volunteering at a local Kentucky hospital to help out physicians, and encourage COVID-19 positive patients.

