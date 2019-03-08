President sends Marlana VanHoose letter congratulating her on new album

You've heard the saying, "big things come in small packages." If you don't believe it, you haven't met Marlana VanHoose.

The 23-year-old Johnson County native is releasing her second album titled "Never Give Up."

VanHoose was born blind and later diagnosed with cerebral palsy. However, nothing has slowed her down.

"I started humming 'Jesus Loves Me' as a baby before I could even talk, played the piano at two years old, and I sang the National Anthem at the UK girls' game at age 16, and it all went from there," VanHoose said.

On Friday night, fans gathered at KSBar and Grille for her album release party where VanHoose sang some of her songs. Joining her on-stage were fellow Kentuckians Jason Clark from "The Nelons" and Jeff Stice - both big names in the music industry.

VanHoose told WKYT she hopes her music will make people feel something.

"Inspire people, encourage people, and lead people to Christ," she said.

There was one big fan who couldn't make it to VanHoose's party: President Donald Trump. Remembering her performance at events for his inauguration, the president wrote her a letter.

"Melania and I will never forget your moving performance of 'How Great Thou Art'," President Trump wrote. "You have a beautiful gift, and we hope you will continue to share the message of God's love with your voice."

The album release party was sponsored by the Lexington Legends. Kentucky Branded, and The Kentucky Castle.

For more information and to purchase her album, CLICK HERE/.