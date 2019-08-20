Special assistant to the president addresses topics ahead of Trump's visit to Kentucky Wednesday

Special Assistant to President Trump, Meghan Burris, said Kentucky has been a focus point for the president and vice president in recent months.

Vice President Pence came to the state earlier this month to unveil $10 million in grants to fight opioid abuse.

Burris said President Trump's main focus tomorrow is veterans. Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at the 75th AMVETS Convention. AMVETS serves America’s veterans and advocates for its members. The speech on Wednesday is restricted to AMVETS members.

Burris said, although the president signed the V.A. Mission Act two years ago, it's just now taking shape. Burris claims it could be the answer to the high number of veteran suicides, as well as physical and mental health issues in veterans.

The V.A. system is the largest healthcare system in the country, but there are only four medical centers in Kentucky. The act, signed by the president, allows veterans to use many urgent care centers and call in their prescription information.

"Especially with a lot of rural veterans, they don't have a lot of access to care like they do in Louisville and Lexington," Burris said.

Burris also said the president's trips to Kentucky are important, because he's able to talk to the people face to face and work on the issues that matter to people in the bluegrass state.

"The president is focused on local issues, especially here in Kentucky, on opioids, on job creation, manufacturing and agriculture, everything that really touches Kentucky," Burris said. "He's so honed in and focused, that we want to make sure that folks here understand he is involved and he is talking to you guys everyday and hearing your concerns."

While here in Kentucky, President Trump will also attend a private fundraiser for Gov. Matt Bevin’s reelection campaign.