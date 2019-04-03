Preview of Keeneland's Spring Meet

For the first time in 60 years, Keeneland will kick off their Spring Meet on a Thursday.

This meet will be different than usual, Keeneland officials say.

"Kind of a spring break like atmosphere," Amy Gregory, director of communications at Keeneland. "Gates will open at 1 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. will have a jockey autograph signing."

Races will follow and then Thursday Night Live is being hosted this week at the track.

Workers will tear the stage down before Friday's races. Then, the Toyota Bluegrass Stakes and Central Bank Ashland will run.

The track is continuing to expand offerings, Gregory says, including adding live music.

"It is something very unique," Gregory said. "And I think it’s what Keeneland is made for. So many people in the community feel a real ownership of Keeneland, and they almost use it throughout the year as a park-like setting."

The final day of the Spring Meet is Friday, April 26.