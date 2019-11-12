Price of documents at all county clerks' offices in Kentucky to go up in 2020

The price to file documents at county clerks' offices across Kentucky will go up in 2020.

The price increase will go into effect Jan. 1, 2020 for all county clerks' offices. (WKYT)

After the first of the year, a new fee schedule will be in place, causing the price to increase.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says the cost for a marriage license will go from $35.50 to $50. Other documents like deeds and wills will also have a higher price.

The change comes after Governor Matt Bevin signed Senate Bill 114 into law.

It allows the clerk's office to implement electronic document systems. It will allow clerks to accept electronic signatures.

"In this specific case, I think people understood it was a need to bring Kentucky out of the horse and buggy age and bring us up to modern standards," Blevins said. "They also knew it was going to require infrastructure and money to make that happen."

Each office can decide to make that switch. The Madison County clerk tells WKYT they plan to add the electronic system as soon as they are able.

Motor vehicle registrations will not see any rising costs.