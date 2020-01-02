Priest plans to buy new K-9 for Boyle Co. Sheriff's Office

The Boyle County Sheriff's Office is inviting the public to help honor a fallen K9 killed in a crash.

Boyle County Sheriff's Office K-9 NiKi posed with a drug bust in May 2016. (Photo provided)

Danville police say Deputy Casey McCoy was turning left onto the bypass when his cruiser was hit on the right side by a pickup.

Officers say Deputy McCoy's K-9, Nikki, a nine-year-old Belgian Malinois died at the nearby Animal Hospital of Danville.

The Sheriff's Office says a memorial service for K9 Nikki will be January 6 at Southland Christian Church in Danville.

Father Jim Sichko says the news about Nikki's death had him reaching out to the Sheriff's Office, wanting to help out. He says he wants to help them buy a new K-9 officer.

Father Jim says this is a way to bring in the New Year with an act of kindness and generosity.

"Without even a doubt when I read about it, when I heard about it from WKYT, I felt it was important for me to immediately respond just as they would to assist them," says Father Jim.

Father Jim says he'll make sure the cost is covered for the K-9, plus vet bills for a year.