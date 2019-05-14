Prisoner who escaped in Kentucky gets arrested in Tennessee

An inmate who escaped in Southern Kentucky has been arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Williamsburg Police Department said the female inmate escaped Monday evening near the I-75 visitor's center, just north of Jellico. Police provided a picture of the escapee, but they did not provide her name.

The inmate was being transferred from Georgia to Missouri when she escaped. Police said she also managed to free herself from her ankle and belly shackles.

The escapee was back in custody by 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to police in Williamsburg.

It's unclear why the inmate was being transferred to Missouri or what charge(s) she is facing.

